The death toll from the mega-wildfires ravaging the U.S. West Coast has risen to 35, but most of the dozens of people reported missing from a massive blaze in southern Oregon have been found, per AP.

The big picture: Red flag warnings were in place from southern Oregon to Northern California Monday evening amid hot dry conditions. Smoke in Oregon, California and Washington is producing hazardous air quality in the states. The arrival of strong winds Sunday raised hopes of the air clearing and concerns that the blazes may spread. A record 3.1 million acres has burned in California this year, and the fires have razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington.

Oregon

Homeowners survey their property in a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire on in Talent on Sept. 13. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

The charred remains from the Beachie Creek Fire near the destroyed Oregon Department of Forestry, North Cascade District Office in Lyons on Sept. 13. Photo: Rob Schumacher/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A woman drops off donations for residents evacuated from the Riverside Fire at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds in Canby Sept. 13. Photo: Robyn Bec/AFP via Getty Images

A resident who's been helping to put out hotspots in Molalla on Sept. 13. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

California

Firefighters on Sept. 13 keep an eye on the Bobcat Fire as it burns on a hillside behind homes in Arcadia. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Propane gas burns at a home destroyed in the North Complex fire on Sept. 11 in Berry. Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Washington

A seagull flies past cranes on Harbor Island as smoke from wildfires fills the air on Sept. 12 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Smoke from wildfires obscure the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline on Sept. 12 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

