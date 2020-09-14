20 mins ago - Science

In photos: West Coast faces dense smoke and strong winds as fires rage

Neighborhoods surrounded by the Bobcat Fire as new evacuation order go into effect on Sept. 13 in Monrovia, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom likened the air quality fire zones "to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes." Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

The death toll from the mega-wildfires ravaging the U.S. West Coast has risen to 35, but most of the dozens of people reported missing from a massive blaze in southern Oregon have been found, per AP.

The big picture: Red flag warnings were in place from southern Oregon to Northern California Monday evening amid hot dry conditions. Smoke in Oregon, California and Washington is producing hazardous air quality in the states. The arrival of strong winds Sunday raised hopes of the air clearing and concerns that the blazes may spread. A record 3.1 million acres has burned in California this year, and the fires have razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington.

Oregon
Homeowners survey their property in a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire on in Talent on Sept. 13. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
The charred remains from the Beachie Creek Fire near the destroyed Oregon Department of Forestry, North Cascade District Office in Lyons on Sept. 13. Photo: Rob Schumacher/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
A woman drops off donations for residents evacuated from the Riverside Fire at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds in Canby Sept. 13. Photo: Robyn Bec/AFP via Getty Images
A resident who's been helping to put out hotspots in Molalla on Sept. 13. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
California
Firefighters on Sept. 13 keep an eye on the Bobcat Fire as it burns on a hillside behind homes in Arcadia. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Propane gas burns at a home destroyed in the North Complex fire on Sept. 11 in Berry. Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Washington
A seagull flies past cranes on Harbor Island as smoke from wildfires fills the air on Sept. 12 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images
Smoke from wildfires obscure the Space Needle and the Seattle skyline on Sept. 12 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

West Coast fires kill at least 31 as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

An aerial view of a police patrol car driving by apartment homes destroyed by wildfire on Sept. 12. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Deadly wildfires sweeping the West have displaced tens of thousands of people, per AP, as officials in Oregon warn of a "mass fatality event."

Of note: 10 deaths have been confirmed in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state this fire season. Most fatalities have occurred this past week. The death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

Dozens missing amid Oregon wildfires

Estacada, Oregon on Sept. 10. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have put about 500,000 residents under evacuation notices and left dozens missing as first responders sift through the rubble, AP reports.

The state of play: State emergency management director Andrew Phelps said Oregon is "preparing for a mass fatality event," but has not yet published an official death count. At least six deaths have been reported, according to the state-operated dashboard.

California's "climate apocalypse"

"California is being pushed to extremes," the L.A. Times reports in today's lead story. "And the record heat, fires and pollution all have one thing in common: They were made worse by climate change."

Why it matters: "Their convergence is perhaps the strongest signal yet that the calamity climate scientists have warned of for years isn’t far off in the future; it is here today and can no longer be ignored."

