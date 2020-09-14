Neighborhoods surrounded by the Bobcat Fire as new evacuation order go into effect on Sept. 13 in Monrovia, California. Gov. Gavin Newsom likened the air quality fire zones "to smoking 20 packs of cigarettes." Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
The death toll from the mega-wildfires ravaging the U.S. West Coast has risen to 35, but most of the dozens of people reported missing from a massive blaze in southern Oregon have been found, per AP.
The big picture: Red flag warnings were in place from southern Oregon to Northern California Monday evening amid hot dry conditions. Smoke in Oregon, California and Washington is producing hazardous air quality in the states. The arrival of strong winds Sunday raised hopes of the air clearing and concerns that the blazes may spread. A record 3.1 million acres has burned in California this year, and the fires have razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington.
