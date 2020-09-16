Historic wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington raze 5M acres

Downtown Portland, Oregon, where air quality due to smoke from wildfires was measured to be among the worst in the world, on Monday. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Air quality is hazardous across the West Coast, as firefighters endure hot, dry and windy conditions while battling mega-fires. And there'll be no be respite to the dire air quality until later this week "or beyond," scientists warn, per AP.

The big picture: The wildfires have killed at least 35 people, displaced thousands, burned a record 3.1 million acres in California this year, and razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington. Smoke from the fires is affecting the East Coast. The National Weather Service notes it'll "continue to obscure" parts of Virginia this week. Smoke has also been spotted in New York, per NBC News.