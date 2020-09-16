Historic wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington raze 5M acres

An aerial view of structures destroyed by wildfire and others spared by fire retardant in Talent, Oregon. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
The West Coast wildfires have now burned more than 5 million acres across California, Oregon and Washington State, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Why it matters: Smoke from the mega-fires that have killed at least 35 people and displaced thousands has made air quality hazardous in the three states. Portland had the poorest air quality in the world Tuesday, with Seattle the third-worst and Los Angeles the sixth, per IQ Air. Acres charred by the blazes stands at 3,154,107 in California, over 838,493 in Oregon and more than 807,000 in Washington. Thousands of structures have been destroyed.
Go deeper: In photos: Dense smoke chokes West Coast as historic wildfires rage