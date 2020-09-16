20 mins ago - Science

Historic wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington raze 5M acres

An aerial view of structures destroyed by wildfire and others spared by fire retardant in Talent, Oregon. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

The West Coast wildfires have now burned more than 5 million acres across California, Oregon and Washington State, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Smoke from the mega-fires that have killed at least 35 people and displaced thousands has made air quality hazardous in the three states. Portland had the poorest air quality in the world Tuesday, with Seattle the third-worst and Los Angeles the sixth, per IQ Air. Acres charred by the blazes stands at 3,154,107 in California, over 838,493 in Oregon and more than 807,000 in Washington. Thousands of structures have been destroyed.

Updated 16 hours ago - Science

In photos: Dense smoke chokes West Coast as historic wildfires rage

Downtown Portland, Oregon, where air quality due to smoke from wildfires was measured to be among the worst in the world, on Monday. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Air quality is hazardous across the West Coast, as firefighters endure hot, dry and windy conditions while battling mega-fires. And there'll be no be respite to the dire air quality until later this week "or beyond," scientists warn, per AP.

The big picture: The wildfires have killed at least 35 people, displaced thousands, burned a record 3.1 million acres in California this year, and razed hundreds of thousands of acres in Oregon and Washington. Smoke from the fires is affecting the East Coast. The National Weather Service notes it'll "continue to obscure" parts of Virginia this week. Smoke has also been spotted in New York, per NBC News.

Sep 14, 2020 - Podcasts

The West Coast's climate crisis

Wildfires and smoke have engulfed the West Coast for weeks. More than 30 people have been killed across California, Oregon and Washington state and now, authorities are worried that these fires could result in a mass casualty event.

Sep 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden calls Trump a "climate arsonist," warns of wildfire threat to suburbs

Joe Biden on Monday called President Trump a "climate arsonist" and warned that another four years of Trump's policies would expose suburbs to more deadly wildfires.

Why it matters: Biden's speech addressing the record-setting wildfires in the West sought to cast Trump — who rejects consensus climate science — as a threat to the safety and livelihoods of people nationwide, rather than just an environmental issue.

