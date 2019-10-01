Why it matters: It's rare for the Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community to issue such a statement. But it did so after the president and loyalist lawmakers made false claims while attacking the whistleblower's credibility over the complaint concerning Trump urging Ukraine investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his family.

Context: Trump incorrectly stated that rules for whistleblowers had recently changed to not require firsthand information.

The president and his loyal defenders on Capitol Hill claimed incorrectly that the whistleblower lacked firsthand knowledge of Trump's phone call with Ukraine's president on July 25. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) went as far as accusing the whistleblower of using "hearsay."

The claims seem to have been based on a since debunked report by the conservative site The Federalist about the whistleblower complaint form being updated.

Key takeaways: The inspector general makes clear that these claims are inaccurate and that by law the complainant "need not possess first-hand information in order to file a complaint or information with respect to an urgent concern."

The inspector general also notes that the whistleblower "stated on the form that he or she possessed both first-hand and other information" and that they had "direct knowledge of certain alleged conduct."

What they're saying: The whistleblower's lawyer Mark Zaid issued a statement welcoming the inspector general's statement.

