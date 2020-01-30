Washington Post editor addresses staff following reporter's suspension

Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron sent an email to staff, outlining the newspaper's objectives for social media conduct and stressing that the company is prepared to offer security to anyone who has received threatening messages, per CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.

The big picture: The message comes after the paper received blowback from the public and its own employees. Reporter Felicia Sonmez was suspended for tweeting about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegation, hours after the athlete's death in a helicopter crash. Sonmez was reinstated on Tuesday.