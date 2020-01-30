Stories

Washington Post editor addresses staff following reporter's suspension

Marty Baron.
Washington Post Editor Martin Baron. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron sent an email to staff, outlining the newspaper's objectives for social media conduct and stressing that the company is prepared to offer security to anyone who has received threatening messages, per CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.

The big picture: The message comes after the paper received blowback from the public and its own employees. Reporter Felicia Sonmez was suspended for tweeting about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegation, hours after the athlete's death in a helicopter crash. Sonmez was reinstated on Tuesday.

What he's saying: "It is not always easy to know where to draw the line. That's a matter deserving of thoughtful discussion -- along with how The Post should respond when the line is crossed." Baron said, adding: "How we navigate social media while safeguarding the reputation of The Post for truthful, honest, honorable and humane journalism deserves continued discussion."

  • On Tuesday, Sonmez wrote that her suspension showed "confusion about the depth of management's commitment" to its mission statement, which states it "shall tell ALL the truth so far as it can learn it."

