The Washington Post reportedly reinstated journalist Felicia Sonmez on Tuesday after suspending her for tweeting about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape case allegation following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

What they're saying: The Post said the reporter, Felicia Sonmez, "was not in clear and direct violation" of the newspaper's social media policy. Sonmez has been reinstated, according to the Washington Post Guild. More than 200 Post journalists expressed "alarm and dismay" at Somnez's suspension via a Guild letter.

