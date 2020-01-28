Stories

Washington Post Guild says reporter reinstated after Kobe Bryant tweets

In this image Kobe Bryant is pictured in a mural on the wall in a stairwell
A mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant on Jan. 28 in Valenzuela, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The Washington Post reportedly reinstated journalist Felicia Sonmez on Tuesday after suspending her for tweeting about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape case allegation following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

What they're saying: The Post said the reporter, Felicia Sonmez, "was not in clear and direct violation" of the newspaper's social media policy. Sonmez has been reinstated, according to the Washington Post Guild. More than 200 Post journalists expressed "alarm and dismay" at Somnez's suspension via a Guild letter.

Washington Post