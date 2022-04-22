Wall Street drives streaming's pivot to ads

Data: PwC and Digital TV Research; Chart: Axios Visuals

Netflix's market swan dive and CNN+'s sudden death underscore a fundamental shift in the streaming economy toward ad-supported services.

Why it matters: For years Wall Street has rewarded companies like Netflix and rival Disney for adding paid users, then punished them when they hit a ceiling. Every streaming service is now looking toward ads as a way off that rollercoaster.

Driving the news: CNN+ got the ax because executives at Warner Bros. Discovery, its new parent company, didn't think the economics behind its subscription plan made sense, sources told Axios.

Discovery executives thought there weren't enough people willing to pay for subscription video news services to warrant the $1 billion investment CNN planned for CNN+ over four years.

Quibi — a subscription streaming service launched by former HP CEO Meg Whitman and Hollywood veteran Jeffrey Katzenberg — was forced to shut down after failing to accrue enough subscribers to justify its massive budget.

While CNN+ executives predicted the service would break even after four years, Discovery executives were skeptical. Early data showed that CNN+ signed up roughly 150,000 subscribers in its first two weeks, but that was after spending roughly $25 million per month on marketing and $300 million total.

Discovery executives instead see a lot of potential in pushing more content to CNN's free app and selling premium video ads on those views.

Between the lines: Netflix's historic market drop this week shows that the market for those willing to pay for a subscription streaming service may be saturated.

This shouldn't be all that surprising, given that data from TV research firm Magid shows consumers haven't increased their roughly $40 monthly streaming budgets since 2019.

But Wall Street was caught off guard by Netflix's numbers. Billionaire investor Bill Ackman lost more than $400 million after liquidating his Netflix stock Wednesday. He told CNBC, "I'm 100% ready to admit when I'm wrong."

The big picture: The market for subscription streaming services seemed frothy during the pandemic, prompting a slew of traditional media companies to launch subscription services competitive to Netflix.

But additional competition has made it harder for any streaming subscription service to continue growing without offering some sort of cheaper alternative, which is why nearly every subscription streamer — including Disney+, discovery+, HBO Max, Peacock, Hulu and more — now offers ad-supported tiers.

Netflix on Tuesday finally conceded it's weighing offering a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier to expand its subscriber base.

Be smart: Ad-supported streaming is lucrative because it can increase the average revenue per user.

Hulu, for example, makes much more money from users who subscribe to its cheaper ad-supported tier, which is what the vast majority of its subscribers choose.

Netflix increased subscription prices earlier this year as a means of increasing revenue per user, but doing so may have also impacted subscriber growth.

What to watch: Subscription streaming services will still have a place in the future of television and entertainment, but those able to command a fee will need to have either broad appeal and scale or niche appeal that's so specialized, a small group of enthusiasts will be willing to shell out lots of cash for it.

What to watch: Big Tech giants like Amazon and YouTube are doubling down on free, ad-supported services as a means to lure subscribers who are overwhelmed by rising subscription bills.