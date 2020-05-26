2 hours ago - Economy & Business

HBO Max to become third major streaming service to launch during pandemic

Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

HBO Max is set to launch this Wednesday, making it the third and final major streaming service to launch during the pandemic. (Quibi launched April 6th and NBCU's Peacock launched April 15th.)

Why it matters: At $14.99 monthly, it's the most expensive offering within its competitive set. But it also launches with a slew of exclusive fan favorites, ranging from "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory" to "Game of Thrones."

Yes, but: With existing name recognition, it should be easier for consumers to get excited about the new service, but data from Morning Consult shows that with so many options out there already, consumers aren't totally aware that their favorite shows will be included in the package.

Between the lines: The test for AT&T is how successfully it can move its current HBO subscribers from its old apps.

  • AT&T already has millions of customers that subscribe to its current streaming app, HBO Now. Millions more get access to HBO content on a different app called HBO Go with their HBO cable subscriptions.
  • AT&T will automatically upgrade existing HBO Now subscribers to become HBO Max subscribers for the same price when the service launches.
  • HBO Max gives consumers access all of AT&T's content, which includes HBO as well as content from its other cable networks like TNT and TBS. It also includes some original series and movie content from Warner Bros.

What's next: Executives have said that it hopes to reach 50 million paid subscribers by 2025.

Go deeper

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Palantir CEO Alex Karp

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Palantir co-founder and CEO Alex Karp about what it means to take big data contracts from the government.

Catch the full interview on Monday, May 25 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

May 25, 2020 - Axios on HBO

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,530,341 — Total deaths: 346,873 — Total recoveries — 2,258,161Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 1,665,852 — Total deaths: 98,294 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. 2020: Trump pushes for a polarized pandemic election.
  4. States: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says "I can’t for the life of me understand" Trump’s antagonism toward Michigan.
  5. Public health: The final data for remdesivir is in and its benefits are rather limited.
  6. World: U.S.-China trade tensions are escalating again.
  7. Education: A closer look at how colleges can reopenNotre Dame president says science alone "cannot provide the answer" to reopening.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Why Hertz crashed

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Car rental giant Hertz filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday, ostensibly felled by a pandemic that dramatically lowered demand at its airport counters.

Under the hood: Hertz is a Frankenstein of financial engineering, beginning with its leveraged buyout in 2005 and continuing long after its private equity owners cashed out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow46 mins ago - Economy & Business