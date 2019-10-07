Walgreens, Kroger become latest retailers to halt e-cigarette sales

Kroger and Walgreens have become the latest retailers to stop the sale of e-cigarettes amid rising deaths and illnesses linked to vaping.

The big picture: E-cigs have come under increased scrutiny in recent months, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention linking at least 18 deaths and over 1,000 illnesses to vaping. In response, federal, state and local lawmakers have been increasingly pushing for bans on the sale of e-cigs in general and flavored vape products in particular, due to their popularity among young people.