56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Vox Media furloughs 9% of staff amid coronavirus crisis

Sara Fischer

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff. Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Vox Media is furloughing 9% of its staff from May 1 through July 31, with health insurance premiums being fully covered, a source familiar with the moves tells Axios.

Why it matters: It's one of the many media companies forced to take drastic measures to survive the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

  • Last week, Vox Media solicited donations from readers, foreshadowing its struggles.
  • The digital publishing company owns brands like Eater, SB Nation, New York Magazine and The Strategist.

Additional measures are being taken in addition to layoffs, according to a source at Vox Media:

  • About 1% of staff are moving to reduced hours from May 1 through July 31, with health insurance premiums still fully covered.
  • There will be a temporary tiered pay reduction for employees starting at an annual salary of $130,000 for the same time period.
  • 401(k) matches will be suspended through the end of 2020.
  • There will be a freeze on merit-based increases and promotions.

In a memo to staff Friday obtained by Axios, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff wrote: "The expectations that we had just a few weeks ago for our business and our lives no longer apply."

  • "When I say it’s our goal to limit the impact on our employees, I mean it."

The big picture: The pandemic is forcing dozens of major media companies to carry out layoffs and pay cuts.

  • Group Nine Media, which includes brands like Thrillist, Seeker, The Dodo, PopSugar and NowThis, laid off 7% of its workforce last week.
  • Bustle Digital Group laid off two dozen staffers in early April and shuttered its tech website The Outline.
  • Cheddar, BuzzFeed and dozens of other digital-native websites have also resorted to layoffs, furloughs and other measures to survive the pandemic.

Be smart: The digital news industry has been reeling from a tough economic outlook for a while — and Vox Media laid off roughly 50 staffers in 2018.

  • It also laid off hundreds of freelancers last year, after a new law passed in California that reclassified freelance journalists as contract workers.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 20 hours ago - Health
Axios

Ford, GE aim to make 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

A Model A-E ventilator, left, and a simple test lung. The ventilator uses a design that operates on air pressure without the need for electricity, addressing the needs of most COVID-19 patients. Photo: Ford

Ford and GE Healthcare announced plans to build a simplified ventilator design licensed from a Florida medical technology company, with the goal of producing 50,000 machines by early July, and up to 30,000 a month thereafter, to fight the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The companies are moving in "Trump time" to meet demand for urgently needed ventilators, says White House Defense Production Act Coordinator Peter Navarro. But with deaths expected to peak in two weeks, the machines won't arrive in large numbers in time to help the hardest-hit cities.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 30, 2020 - Health
Erica Pandey

The small businesses overwhelmed by the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A slew of small businesses are struggling — or even closing down entirely — not because business has died down, but because it's booming.

What's happening: Millions of U.S. small businesses have been forced to shut down due to restrictions on non-essential businesses or abysmal foot traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic. But even the small firms that have continued operations are shuttering because they're utterly overwhelmed by the spike in business as the pandemic plays out.

Go deeperArrow19 hours ago - Economy & Business