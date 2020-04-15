Memo: The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Vibe lay off 30% of staff

Valence Media, which includes digital media brands like The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard and Vibe, is laying off 30% of its employees within its editorial division, according to a memo from co-CEOs Asif Satchu and Modi Wiczyk that went out to staff Tuesday night. In total, around 100 people will be laid off, according to a source familiar with the cuts.

Why it matters: It's the latest media company that's been been forced to take drastic measures to survive the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

The Wrap reported last week that the Valence cuts could be coming.

On Tuesday, The Los Angeles Times reportedly sent a letter to 40 employees indicated that they would be furloughed for 16 weeks, and that those furloughs could convert to layoffs.

Details: Around 25% of the Tuesday layoffs hit journalists at those 3 publications, according to a source familiar with the cuts.

The rest of the editorial division jobs that were cut belonged to a wide array of functions including sales, marketing, technology, social media and events.

According to a source familiar, both of the company's big magazines, Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter, will undergo reductions in its print frequency.

Billboard will publish one issue per month throughout the summer and will then resume a more regular cadence in the fall. The Hollywood Reporter is expected to publish slightly less frequently than usual.

Outside of the media division, roughly a dozen employees across the rest of the company were laid off. The rest of the company includes Dick Clark Productions, a production company, as well as the films, television and data divisions of MRC, a Hollywood studio.

In the memo, the co-CEOs say they provided severance packages to the employees impacted, which includes six months of extended health care.

Between the lines: Valence has taken additional measures to ensure economic stability during the crisis, including hiring freezes and salary reductions.

The salary reductions "affect only those making more than one hundred thousand dollars per year and increase progressively," per the memo, "with the highest-paid shouldering the biggest percentages."

The company has created a program that enables employees impacted by salary reductions to recoup their losses based on the future success of the company. The money obtained through the salary cuts will go to a collective pool that will be used to pull from to recoup those losses in the future, according to a source familiar. with the plans.

The co-CEOs say they will forgo their full salaries and they will not participate in the recoupment program. A source says that the two co-CEOs haven't been taking their salaries for the past 3 weeks.

The big picture: The news comes just days after The Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni exited the company following reported disputes with company owners over editorial coverage.

Last week, The Daily Beast reported on emails authored by senior executives at Valence that appear as though executives were pressuring editorial staff to report in a way that favored the parent company.

According to spokesperson at Valence, the emails forwarded to The Daily Beast lacked context.

In response to that situation, a spokesperson from Valence Media tells Axios that the company is "committed to our publications and to journalistic integrity."

Valence has been working with the Poynter Institute on creating guidelines on media ethics across the organization.

"We are, and have been for the past 18 months, in the process of working with the Poynter Institute to follow modern best practices and maintain optimal editorial independence," they said.

"We have implemented many of Poynter’s recommended changes and recently opened up the discussion beyond our leadership teams to all editorial staff."

