1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Virtual NFL draft draws ratings record

Sara Fischer

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks from his home in Bronxville, New York. Photo: Getty Images

The National Football League's first-ever virtual draft shattered viewership records on Thursday night, with roughly 15.6 million people tuning in across digital platforms, ABC, ESPN, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes, the League reports.

Why it matters: It's no surprise the event drew vast interest, given that there haven't been many other professional sporting events for fans to follow during the coronavirus crisis.

By the numbers: The first round of the draft saw ratings up roughly 37%, with 11.4 million viewers.

  • The previous ratings record dated back to 2014, when the first night of the draft drew 12.4 million viewers.

Be smart: The NFL draft also offered sports fans a different experience this year than in years past.

  • Because of stay-at-home orders, followers got a rare glimpse into the homes of the players, team executives and even the NFL commissioner.
  • As Axios' Sports Editor Kendall Baker notes, the virtual event went pretty smoothly, which likely kept viewers interested.

The big picture: It's the second major ratings win for Disney's ESPN. Last Sunday, ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA championship run averaged a record-breaking 6.1 million viewers.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

The NFL draft goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

This year's NFL draft was set to be its biggest spectacle yet, held on The Strip in Las Vegas, with players being transported by boat to the red-carpet stage in the middle of the Bellagio Hotel fountains.

Yes, but: Instead, it will — like most things in our lives these days — be held virtually, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing selections from his basement and players being shown at home via remote cameras.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowApr 23, 2020 - Sports
Jonathan Swan

Trump plans to cut daily coronavirus briefings

President Trump plans to pare back his coronavirus press conferences, according to four sources familiar with the internal deliberations.

  • He may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does, the sources said — a practice that may have started with Friday's unusually short briefing.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 2,783,512 — Total deaths: 195,313 — Total recoveries — 765,914Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 886,213 — Total deaths: 50,360 — Total recoveries — 81,536 — Total tested: 4,692,797Map.
  3. Federal government latest: National deficit forecast to increase to $3.7T in 2020 fiscal year.
  4. State update: Cuomo says the WHO was "too little, too late" on coronavirus.
  5. Trump latest: Trump tightens Postal Service squeeze — Trump says comments that disinfectants could treat coronavirus were sarcastic.
  6. 📸 In photos: Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy