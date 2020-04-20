26 mins ago - Sports

ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary breaks viewership records

Sara FischerKendall Baker

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson. Photo: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA championship run averaged a record-breaking 6.1 million viewers on Sunday night, ESPN said Monday. The first two episodes of the 10-part series aired Sunday across ESPN and ESPN3.

Why it matters: The documentary marked the first time in nearly two months that individual families — and the sports world as whole — sat down to watch something together.

Be smart: Before "The Last Dance," the highest live audience for a documentary premiere in recent history was "You Don't Know Bo," which received 3.6 million viewers on Dec. 8, 2012.

Top five:

  1. "Last Dance" Part 1: 6.3 million
  2. "Last Dance" Part 2: 5.8 million
  3. "You Don't Know Bo" 3.6 million
  4. "OJ: Made In America" Part 1: 3.4 million (on ABC)
  5. "Fab Five": 2.7 million

What's next: The remaining eight episodes of the 10-part series will air over the next four weeks (two episodes each Sunday).

Go deeper: "The Last Dance" becomes must-watch quarantine TV

Kendall Baker

"The Last Dance" becomes must-watch quarantine TV

Photo: Vincent Lafloret/Getty Images

"The Last Dance" premiered Sunday on ESPN, marking the first time in nearly two months that the sports world sat down to watch something together.

Why it matters: In addition to entertaining millions of self-quarantined fans, the 10-part Chicago Bulls-focused documentary will give ESPN a tentpole event to build its programming around, while providing sportswriters and other content creators (i.e. all of social media) with fresh source material during these sports-less times.

Rebecca Falconer

Shake Shack returning entire $10 million PPP loan

Customers wait for to-go orders outside Shake Shack in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Shake Shack will return its entire $10 million Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal government that it received as part of the coronavirus stimulus bill, the burger chain's leaders said in a LinkedIn post Sunday night.

Why it matters: The New York-based firm was among several restaurant chains to attract criticism for taking the loan, designed to protect small businesses from the fallout of lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Restrictions are beginning to be relaxed across Europe as coronavirus case numbers stabilized in several countries, the BBC reports.

Zoom in: Germany has reopened some stores, Poland is permitting visits to parks and forests and in Norway students have returned to preschool. In Denmark, where preschool and elementary school students went back last Wednesday, dental surgeries, hair salons and tattoo parlors also reopened Monday, per the BBC.

