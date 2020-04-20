ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary breaks viewership records

ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA championship run averaged a record-breaking 6.1 million viewers on Sunday night, ESPN said Monday. The first two episodes of the 10-part series aired Sunday across ESPN and ESPN3.

Why it matters: The documentary marked the first time in nearly two months that individual families — and the sports world as whole — sat down to watch something together.

Be smart: Before "The Last Dance," the highest live audience for a documentary premiere in recent history was "You Don't Know Bo," which received 3.6 million viewers on Dec. 8, 2012.

Top five:

"Last Dance" Part 1: 6.3 million "Last Dance" Part 2: 5.8 million "You Don't Know Bo" 3.6 million "OJ: Made In America" Part 1: 3.4 million (on ABC) "Fab Five": 2.7 million

What's next: The remaining eight episodes of the 10-part series will air over the next four weeks (two episodes each Sunday).

