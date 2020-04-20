ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary breaks viewership records
Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson. Photo: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA championship run averaged a record-breaking 6.1 million viewers on Sunday night, ESPN said Monday. The first two episodes of the 10-part series aired Sunday across ESPN and ESPN3.
Why it matters: The documentary marked the first time in nearly two months that individual families — and the sports world as whole — sat down to watch something together.
Be smart: Before "The Last Dance," the highest live audience for a documentary premiere in recent history was "You Don't Know Bo," which received 3.6 million viewers on Dec. 8, 2012.
Top five:
- "Last Dance" Part 1: 6.3 million
- "Last Dance" Part 2: 5.8 million
- "You Don't Know Bo" 3.6 million
- "OJ: Made In America" Part 1: 3.4 million (on ABC)
- "Fab Five": 2.7 million
What's next: The remaining eight episodes of the 10-part series will air over the next four weeks (two episodes each Sunday).
