The virtual NFL draft went off without any major hitches (hats off to the ESPN production team), and while it was certainly low-energy at times, it was the closest thing we've had to live sports in over a month and a welcome distraction.

How it went down: Highlight packages and player analysis filled much of the airtime, and ESPN was ready with plenty of human-interest sidebars (childhood photographs, heartbreaking and heartwarming stories).

It was cool to see prospects react to being picked, though most reactions were delayed and there is simply no substitute for the classic "camera pans to player answering his phone, player smiles and potentially cries, hugs family, wipes away tears, fist bumps agent, walks to stage, shakes Goodell's hand and poses with new uniform" routine.

prospects react to being picked, though most reactions were delayed and there is simply no substitute for the classic "camera pans to player answering his phone, player smiles and potentially cries, hugs family, wipes away tears, fist bumps agent, walks to stage, shakes Goodell's hand and poses with new uniform" routine. Personally, my favorite part of the night was getting a glimpse into the homes of coaches, general managers and prospects, alike. At the end of the day, the NFL draft is a reality show, and this was the first time we got to see the characters in their natural habitats.

By the numbers: The night belonged to the SEC, which produced 15 of the 32 first-round picks, breaking the previous common draft era record of 12 (ACC in 2006; SEC in 2013 and 2017).

LSU accounted for five of those first-rounders, one shy of the common draft era record, held by the 2004 Miami Hurricanes.

of those first-rounders, one shy of the common draft era record, held by the 2004 Miami Hurricanes. And get this: With QB Tua Tagovailoa going No. 5 overall to the Dolphins, Nick Saban has now coached a first-round NFL pick at all 12 non-specialist positions.

Joe Burrow after being selected No. 1 overall by the Bengals. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

1. Bengals → QB Joe Burrow, LSU: No surprise here. Coming off his historic season at LSU, Burrow was considered a potential franchise-altering QB. Considering the Bengals scored 21+ points just four time last year, he'll have to be.

2. Redskins: DE Chase Young, Ohio State

DE Chase Young, Ohio State 3. Lions: CB Jeff Okuda, Ohio State

CB Jeff Okuda, Ohio State 4. Giants: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

Tua Tagovailoa after being selected No. 5 overall by the Dolphins. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

5. Dolphins → QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: After starting last season 0-7 and trading away several top players, it was widely assumed that the Dolphins were "tanking for Tua." When the team finished the season at 5-11, it looked like the plan had fallen apart, but one hip injury later, everything worked out.

6. Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

QB Justin Herbert, Oregon 7. Panthers: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

DT Derrick Brown, Auburn 8. Cardinals: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson 9. Jaguars: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

CB C.J. Henderson, Florida 10. Browns: OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

OT Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama 11. Jets: OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville

OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville 12. Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama 13. Buccaneers: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa 14. 49ers: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina 15. Broncos: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama 16. Falcons: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

Jerry Jones in his Bond villain lair. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

17. Cowboys → WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: Drafting from his $250 million mega-yacht, Jerry Jones pulled the trigger on Lamb, a slippery route-runner with elite body control who will compete for targets with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Suddenly, last season's top offense just got even scarier.

18. Dolphins: OT Austin Jackson, USC

OT Austin Jackson, USC 19. Raiders: CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State 20. Jaguars: DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU

DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LSU 21. Eagles: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

WR Jalen Reagor, TCU 22. Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU 23. Chargers: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma 24. Saints: C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan

C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan 25. 49ers: WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Jordan Love after being selected No. 26 overall by the Packers. Photo: NFL via Getty Images

26. Packers → QB Jordan Love, Utah State: 15 years after Green Bay drafted Aaron Rodgers to eventually replace Brett Favre, they drafted Love to eventually replace Rodgers. The Utah State product was already a gamble. With the Packers, that gamble has even higher stakes given the awkwardness this will inevitably cause.

27. Seahawks: LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech 28. Ravens: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

LB Patrick Queen, LSU 29. Titans: OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

OT Isaiah Wilson, Georgia 30. Dolphins: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn 31. Vikings: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

CB Jeff Gladney, TCU 32. Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU

What's next: The vast majority of NFL players aren't first-round picks, so the next two days are even more important to a team's long-term success than the moves they made in Round 1.

Tonight (Rounds 2-3): After trading out of the first round, the Patriots have the most Day 2 selections (one second-round pick, four third-round picks).

After trading out of the first round, the Patriots have the most Day 2 selections (one second-round pick, four third-round picks). Saturday (Rounds 4-7): Take a look at the full draft order to see where your team picks in the later rounds.

Go deeper: Football's underclassmen problem