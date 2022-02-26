Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) said Friday that he plans to ask the state's General Assembly to provide emergency funding to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) for campus security purposes amid bomb threats that have continued for weeks.

The big picture: Dozens of HBCUs have received bomb threats since January, leading multiple campuses to issue shelter-in-place orders or shut down entirely. The FBI is investigating the pattern as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."

Many HBCUs have had to hire additional police officers as a result.

What he's saying: "I am deeply concerned by the recent pattern of bomb threats plaguing [HBCUs]," Youngkin said in a statement.