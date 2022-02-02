Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
The University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC on February 1, 2022.
The FBI said Wednesday it is investigating the slew of bomb threats at historically Black colleges and universities earlier this week as "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes."
What they're saying: "This investigation is of the highest priority for the bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country," the FBI said in an emailed statement.
- The agency also said that it is working with local, state and federal law enforcement partners, and coordinating with the targeted institutions to conduct the investigation.
- "Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats," the FBI said.
The big picture: Tuesday's threats at over a dozen HBCUs was second day this week and third in the past month that several historically Black colleges and universities had received such threats.
Members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and the House Committee on Education and Labor also sent a letter Wednesday requesting that the Department of Justice hold a briefing to discuss the threats.
- "We ask that you provide a briefing to interested congressional offices to discuss the efforts the Department of Justice is taking to coordinate federal and local law enforcement efforts in the investigation of these ongoing threats," the lawmakers wrote.
- The also asked for an update on the "direct support" the Justice Department is "providing to all our nation's HBCUs to keep their campuses and communities open and safe," per the letter.
Go deeper:
- Howard University president says bomb threats were "motivated by hate"
- Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month
- At least 6 historically Black colleges receive bomb threats
Editor's note: This story has been updated with details on lawmakers' letter to the Department of Justice.