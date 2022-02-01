Sign up for our daily briefing

Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

Erin Doherty

Howard University in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

At least 13 historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

  • The FBI said it was aware of the threats and was working with local law enforcement.

What's happening: According to school officials or authorities, the 13 campuses that received threats on Tuesday include...

What they're saying: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a former police chief, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that the threats "demand a response."

  • "As a former law enforcement officer I'll keep working to make sure our institutions and law enforcement have the resources they need to keep all of our students and communities safe," Demings said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Monday called for "a complete and thorough investigation"

  • "The terror [the threats have] caused raises serious questions about the existence of hate-based violence across our nation and in our communities," Hoyer added.

Morgan State University president David Wilson said in a statement Tuesday: "Our history has been one where we have endured all kinds of challenges and disruptions, but we have always emerged stronger."

  • "I’m hopeful that these bomb threats to our National Treasure, and to many of our other sister HBCU institutions, will be aggressively investigated by the FBI," Wilson said.

Ivana Saric
36 mins ago - Economy & Business

5 musicians boycotting Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy

Singer India.Arie performs on stage during the 2019 Black Girls Rock! at NJ Performing Arts Center on Aug. 25, 2019. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

A growing number of musicians have recently announced they are removing their music from Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Driving the news: They join Neil Young, who last week became the first high-profile artist to boycott Spotify because of content moderation issues.

Emily Peck
Updated 1 hour ago - Technology

The most common letters in Wordle

Expand chart
Reproduced from Christopher Ingraham, the Why Axis; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Ta-da! The most common letters used in Wordle are E R A O T, according to an analysis of 221 games from Christopher Ingraham, a former Washington Post reporter.

Context: Invented by Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, to amuse his friends and partner, Wordle has become a daily obsession for many ( 🙋). The New York Times just paid in the "low-seven figures" to acquire the game.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

Over 1 million years of life lost to drug overdoses

Expand chart
Data: Hall et. al, JAMA 2020; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Adolescents and young adults lost an estimated 1.2 million years of life due to unintentional drug overdoses over five years, according to a study published in JAMA.

What they found: About 3,300 adolescents ages 10–19 years old died of an unintentional drug overdose in the U.S. between 2015 and 2019, representing about 187,078 years of life lost, researchers from Ohio State University said.

