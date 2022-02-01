Over a dozen HBCUs get bomb threats on first day of Black History Month

At least 13 historically Black colleges and universities on Tuesday closed campus or cancelled classes due to bomb threats on the first day of Black History Month.

The big picture: It was the second day this week and third in the last month that several HBCUs received such threats. By Tuesday afternoon, the majority of the schools had been cleared and no bombs had been found.

The FBI said it was aware of the threats and was working with local law enforcement.

What's happening: According to school officials or authorities, the 13 campuses that received threats on Tuesday include...

What they're saying: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), a former police chief, wrote Tuesday on Twitter that the threats "demand a response."

"As a former law enforcement officer I'll keep working to make sure our institutions and law enforcement have the resources they need to keep all of our students and communities safe," Demings said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Monday called for "a complete and thorough investigation"

"The terror [the threats have] caused raises serious questions about the existence of hate-based violence across our nation and in our communities," Hoyer added.

Morgan State University president David Wilson said in a statement Tuesday: "Our history has been one where we have endured all kinds of challenges and disruptions, but we have always emerged stronger."

"I’m hopeful that these bomb threats to our National Treasure, and to many of our other sister HBCU institutions, will be aggressively investigated by the FBI," Wilson said.

