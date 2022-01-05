At least 7 historically Black colleges receive bomb threats

Howard University and at least six other historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, prompting evacuations and law enforcement investigations, according to school officials.

Driving the news: In addition to Howard, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas and Xavier University of Louisiana all reported bomb threats.

The threats, which prompted evacuations by students and faculty, have since been cleared and no bombs were found.

It was not clear whether the threats were connected or if they were racially motivated, according to the Washington Post.

What they're saying: "While the full student body has not yet returned for the semester, students who are on campus have been relocated off-campus for the evening," the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff said in a statement on Tuesday evening.