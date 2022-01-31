At least 6 historically Black colleges receive bomb threats

At least six historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Monday morning, prompting closures, lockdowns and investigations, according to school officials.

The big picture: It's the second time this month that several HBCUs received such threats.

The previous threats, made on Jan. 5, were cleared and no bombs were found.

Driving the news: Southern University and A&M College, Bethune-Cookman University, Albany State University, Bowie State University and Delaware State University confirmed the recent bomb threats online or via emailed statements Monday morning, with several of the schools saying they remained on lockdown.

Howard University also received a threat, which was cleared by the Metropolitan Police Department, per CNN. The university and Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to Axios request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.