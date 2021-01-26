Vimeo raises $300 million, valuing company at more than $5 billion

Vimeo, the 16-year-old video service that started as a platform for indie filmmakers, has raised $300 million in equity from T Rowe Price and Oberndorf Enterprises at a valuation of over $5 billion, the company said Monday.

Why it matters: Vimeo has witnessed incredible success since starting to lean more heavily into software sales a few years ago. The company has nearly doubled its enterprise value in less than three months.

Vimeo's parent IAC announced plans last year to spin off Vimeo early in the second quarter of 2021.

Catch up quick: Vimeo launched as a platform for independent filmmakers to company began pivoting from being a video service to an enterprise software platform three years ago and today, it's one of the fastest-growing enterprise video companies in the country.

Details: The new investment occurred in two instances, Vimeo said. An initial $200 million raise gave the company a $5.2 billion pre-money valuation and second $100 million at a $5.7 billion pre-money valuation.

"Vimeo is the quintessential IAC success story,” said IAC CEO Joey Levin said in a statement. "With patience, discipline, and ambition, Vimeo has transformed from a tiny seed to a large global enterprise making its mark on the world, and Anjali Sud (Vimeo's CEO) is an exceptional leader."

The effort comes months after Vimeo raised $150 million from outside investors to boost the software licensing business that it launched in 2018. The round in November valued Vimeo at $2.75 billion — 10 times the company's revenue.

Vimeo was profitable in the third quarter and grew revenue 44% to $75 million for Q3, according to IAC's latest earnings release.

Vimeo began doubling down on its enterprise software licensing business, which has contributed to much of the company's growth, in 2019.

The company now has over 3,500 enterprise customers, including Amazon, Starbucks. Deloitte, Zendesk, Rite Aid and Siemens.

The company has over 200 million users across more than 190 countries. Roughly 1.5 million of those users are paying subscribers, Vimeo says.

The big picture: Software firms that help other companies communicate are booming thanks to pandemic-driven remote-work.

