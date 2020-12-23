Software firms that help other companies communicate are booming this year thanks to pandemic-driven remote-work.

Why it matters: Even when a vaccine is rolled out and lockdown provisions are lifted, most companies will likely maintain at least some work-from-home flexibility, which will bode well for software firms like Zoom, DocuSign, Twilio, Microsoft, Slack and others.

Driving the news: IAC, the internet holding company chaired by media mogul Barry Diller, announced to shareholders on Tuesday that it plans to spin off its enterprise video software company Vimeo.

Vimeo raised $150 million from outside investors this year, valuing the company at $2.75 billion — 10 times the company's revenue.

The round helped to boost Vimeo's fast-growing enterprise software licensing business, which now powers video tech for over 3,500 companies.

"We have long believed in the power of video to advance human expression and transform businesses," said Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo, in a statement.

The big picture: "While the pandemic is killing scores of businesses that depend on office workers, it's also making way for startups and titans alike to conquer a new industry — powering our remote lives," Axios' Erica Pandey notes.

