Utah to host vice president debate with live audience in October

Then-vice presidential candidates Tim Kaine and Mike Pence in Virginia in 2016. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

Salt Lake City, Utah, will host the 2020 vice president debate in October with a smaller live audience than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Why it matters: Less than three months before the debate, it's still not known who will join Vice President Mike Pence on stage.

By the numbers: Only 150 to 200 people are expected to attend the debate in person, while millions of others will watch on television or online.

  • The 90-minute event, set for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah, will be the first national debated hosted by the state, according to the Tribune.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still whittling down his list of potential running mates. On Monday, Biden said four Black women are on his list and that his vetting team has so far briefed him on four candidates.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,077,182 — Total deaths: 620,257 — Total recoveries — 8,588,757Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 8 p.m. ET: 3,955,860 — Total deaths: 142,942 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it" — Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, on display in in Statuary Hall inside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305-113 on Wednesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote comes amid a broader national movement to eliminate symbols of racism and oppression that has led to the removal of Confederate statues across the country.

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

