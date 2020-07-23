Utah to host vice president debate with live audience in October

Salt Lake City, Utah, will host the 2020 vice president debate in October with a smaller live audience than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic, per the Salt Lake Tribune.

Why it matters: Less than three months before the debate, it's still not known who will join Vice President Mike Pence on stage.

By the numbers: Only 150 to 200 people are expected to attend the debate in person, while millions of others will watch on television or online.

The 90-minute event, set for Oct. 7 at the University of Utah, will be the first national debated hosted by the state, according to the Tribune.

The big picture: Former Vice President Joe Biden is still whittling down his list of potential running mates. On Monday, Biden said four Black women are on his list and that his vetting team has so far briefed him on four candidates.

He is expected to announce his VP pick before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17.

In March, Biden committed to selecting a woman as a running mate.

