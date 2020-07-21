59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden says 4 Black women are on his list of potential running mates

Joe Biden said Monday that four Black women are on his list of potential running mates, and that his vetting team has so far briefed him on a total of four candidates — with more to come.

The big picture: Biden is expected to announce his VP pick, which he has pledged will be a woman but not necessarily a woman of color, before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17.

  • "It's important that my administration, I promise you, will look like America — from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House," Biden told MSNBC's Joy Reid.

The state of play: Biden said his team is finishing up its six-week "detailed analysis" of each candidate, and that he's received two-hour vetting reports on about four of them so far.

  • "When I get all the vetting done of all the candidates, I’m going to narrow the list," Biden said. "Then I’m going to have personal discussions with each of the candidates who are left and make a decision."
  • Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Rep. Karen Bass, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and former national security adviser Susan Rice are among the Black women believed to be on Biden's shortlist.

Go deeper

Hans NicholsSara Fischer
Jul 19, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's summer ad strategy: Outspend Trump but play it safe

Data: Advertising Analytics; Note: Spending is for the weeks of July 7 to July 28, data as of July 15; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Joe Biden is outspending President Trump this month with big TV ad buys in traditional swing states, as Trump focuses on digital ads to shore up his base in what should be Republican strongholds

By the numbers: Biden and affiliated Democrats have outspent Republicans by $4 million in Michigan, $3.5 million in Pennsylvania, $2 million in Arizona and $700,000 in Wisconsin, according to data provided to Axios by Advertising Analytics through July 28.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic mayors accuse federal agents of escalating violence against civilians

Chad Wolf in Miami, Florida on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and Washington, D.C., condemned federal agents dispersing protesters in their cities, in letters to congressional leadership and the Trump administration on Monday.

What they're saying: "Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable," the mayors write to Attorney General Bill Barr and Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security secretary.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
1 hour ago - World

The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Vaccines from the U.K., U.S. and China are sprinting ahead in a global race that involves at least 197 vaccine candidates and is producing geopolitical clashes even as it promises a possible pandemic escape route.

Driving the news: The first two candidates to reach phase three trials — one from the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, the other from China — both appear safe and produce immune responses, according to preliminary results published today in The Lancet.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow