Biden says 4 Black women are on his list of potential running mates

Joe Biden said Monday that four Black women are on his list of potential running mates, and that his vetting team has so far briefed him on a total of four candidates — with more to come.

The big picture: Biden is expected to announce his VP pick, which he has pledged will be a woman but not necessarily a woman of color, before the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17.

"It's important that my administration, I promise you, will look like America — from vice president to Supreme Court to Cabinet positions to every major position in the White House," Biden told MSNBC's Joy Reid.

The state of play: Biden said his team is finishing up its six-week "detailed analysis" of each candidate, and that he's received two-hour vetting reports on about four of them so far.