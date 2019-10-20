Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters traveling with him to the Middle East Saturday night that all of the nearly 1,000 U.S. troops leaving Syria will go to western Iraq, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What he's saying: Esper said that the campaign against militants from the Islamic State, or ISIS, would continue as U.S. troops "help defend Iraq" and that the troop movement would be completed in "weeks not days," per Reuters. He didn't rule out U.S. counterterrorism operations being launched from Iraq into Syria, according to AP.

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.