House overwhelmingly condemns Trump's Syria decision

The House voted 354-60 on Wednesday on a resolution condemning President Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, which paved the way for Turkey to lead a military offensive against Kurdish forces who allied with the U.S. in the fight against ISIS.

Why it matters: It's a significant bipartisan rebuke of Trump's decision, which he defended at a press conference earlier Wednesday where he said the Kurds are "not angels." The resolution calls on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cease his military operation and urges the White House to "present a clear and specific plan for the enduring defeat of ISIS," which could see a resurgence as the U.S. plans a total withdrawal from Syria.