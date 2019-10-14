Trump authorizes sanctions on Turkish officials for Syria invasion

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday authorizing the imposition of sanctions on current and former Turkish officials, as well as increased tariffs on the region to 50%, senior administration officials told reporters Monday.
Why it matters: Trump's removal of nearly all U.S. troops from Syria created bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill, prompting members of Congress to immediately prepare sanctions bills of their own in retaliation. As Axios' Dave Lawler notes, Trump is now preempting those looming sanctions with steps of his own.
Administration officials said the White House is pressing for a ceasefire in the region, with one official adding that President Trump would not push so hard for one if he
- The officials said the conflict in the region is Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's fault, not Trump's.
- "Moving a few men around in northern Syria" was not going to change much, one official said, adding that Erdogan was going to move ahead with the invasion regardless of whether the U.S. has troops on the ground.
The officials would not say whether ISIS fighters have been able to escape imprisonment as a result of the fighting.