Trump authorizes sanctions on Turkish officials for Syria invasion

President Trump signed an executive order on Monday authorizing the imposition of sanctions on current and former Turkish officials, as well as increased tariffs on the region to 50%, senior administration officials told reporters Monday.

Why it matters: Trump's removal of nearly all U.S. troops from Syria created bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill, prompting members of Congress to immediately prepare sanctions bills of their own in retaliation. As Axios' Dave Lawler notes, Trump is now preempting those looming sanctions with steps of his own.