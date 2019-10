The big picture: The president's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from the region has been criticized by several leading Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) The criticism increased after Turkey launched a military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Background: Mattis is a four-star general who served in the Trump administration as defense secretary.

He said in his resignation letter in December that he would be retiring because "you have the right to a Secretary of Defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects."

