Team USA men's figure skater Vincent Zhou has tested positive for COVID-19 following regular screening at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, officials announced Monday.

Details: "Under the guidance of the [U.S. Olympic Committee] medical staff, Zhou is undergoing additional testing to confirm his status," per a statement from U.S. Figure skating officials.

"If the results are negative, Zhou will be able to compete in the men's short program, which begins Tuesday," the statement added.

Why it matters: He's been widely tipped to bag another Olympic medal, after the U.S. figure skaters won silver in the team event on Sunday, during which Zhou competed as a substitute for world champion Nathan Chen.

