The U.S. figure skating team won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics on Monday.

The big picture: The American team's best-ever Winter Games result was among many highlights on day three of Olympic competition.

Norway's Tormod Frostad competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski big air qualification run during the Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Feb. 7. Photo: Manan Vatsayana/AFP via Getty Images

American Chris Corning competes in the snowboard men's slopestyle final run during the Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 7. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's Jillian Saulnier and the Russian Olympic Committee's Nina Pirogova vie for the puck during the women's preliminary round group A match at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on Feb. 7. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA's Bryce Bennett competes in the men's downhill final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 7. Photo: Joe KlamarL/AFP via Getty Images

Switzerland's Lara Gut competes in the second run of the women's giant slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 7. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: The seven new events debuting at the Winter Olympics