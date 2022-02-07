Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

In photos: U.S. figure skating medal among Winter Olympics day 3 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

Karen Chen after scoring 131.52 in the women's single skating free skating of the figure skating team event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 7, guaranteeing Team USA's silver medal. Russia won gold. Photo: Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. figure skating team won a silver medal at the Winter Olympics on Monday.

The big picture: The American team's best-ever Winter Games result was among many highlights on day three of Olympic competition.

Norway's Tormod Frostad competes in the freestyle skiing men's freeski big air qualification run during the Winter Olympic Games at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Feb. 7. Photo: Manan Vatsayana/AFP via Getty Images
American Chris Corning competes in the snowboard men's slopestyle final run during the Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 7. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Canada's Jillian Saulnier and the Russian Olympic Committee's Nina Pirogova vie for the puck during the women's preliminary round group A match at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on Feb. 7. Photo: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Team USA's Bryce Bennett competes in the men's downhill final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 7. Photo: Joe KlamarL/AFP via Getty Images
Switzerland's Lara Gut competes in the second run of the women's giant slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 7. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: The seven new events debuting at the Winter Olympics

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Sports

Peng Shuai announces retirement from tennis, denies sexual assault claim

China's Peng Shuai during the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images

Peng Shuai announced she's retiring from tennis and called sexual abuse allegations she'd made against a former Chinese government official a "huge misunderstanding," in an interview with French sports news outlet L'Équipe published Monday.

Why it matters: Peng's interview denying her earlier allegations against former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli was arranged by the Chinese Olympic Committee and conducted at its hotel in Beijing's Olympics "closed loop" in the presence of a COC official, the Washington Post notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - World

Australia to reopen international borders to double-vaccinated travelers

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Australia will reopen its borders from Feb. 21 to foreign travelers who've received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Monday.

Why it matters: Australia's borders have been shut to most non-residents since March 2020. Its tough pandemic policies made headlines last month when world men's tennis no. 1 Novak Djokovic was deported from the country for being unvaccinated.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA silver medalist Julia Marino during the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final flower ceremony at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Sunday. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

🥈 Female Olympians collect first USA medals at Beijing Games

🎾 Peng Shuai meets with IOC chief in Beijing

🔥 U.S. ambassador calls Uyghur Olympic torchbearer an effort by China to "distract us"

🏨 Olympic teams complain about conditions at quarantine hotels

📸 In photos: Inside the COVID-19 Winter Olympics

📺 Beijing Olympics opening ceremony viewership down 43% from 2018

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow