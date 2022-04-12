The U.S. Department of State ordered all non-emergency government staff in Shanghai to leave in an advisory on Monday, in response to surging COVID-19 cases and China's tightening pandemic restrictions.

What they're saying: The department's advisory also urged American citizens to reconsider travel to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws" and pandemic-related restrictions.

"Do not travel to the PRC’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Jilin province, and Shanghai municipality due to COVID-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated," the statement said.

"Reconsider travel to the PRC’s Hong Kong SAR due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws," it added.

