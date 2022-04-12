U.S. orders all non-emergency government staff in Shanghai to leave
The U.S. Department of State ordered all non-emergency government staff in Shanghai to leave in an advisory on Monday, in response to surging COVID-19 cases and China's tightening pandemic restrictions.
What they're saying: The department's advisory also urged American citizens to reconsider travel to China "due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws" and pandemic-related restrictions.
- "Do not travel to the PRC’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Jilin province, and Shanghai municipality due to COVID-19-related restrictions, including the risk of parents and children being separated," the statement said.
- "Reconsider travel to the PRC’s Hong Kong SAR due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws," it added.
