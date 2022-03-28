Shanghai locks down 26 million in two phases

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

China on Monday began its most extensive lockdown in two years, with mass testing in Shanghai, China's financial capital and largest city, AP reports.

Why it matters: The move raises questions about the economic toll of the nation's "zero-COVID" strategy.

Shanghai's Pudong financial district will be locked down from today to Friday. On Friday, the vast downtown area west of the Huangpu River, which divides the city, will start its own five-day lockdown.

Deliveries will be left at checkpoints to ensure there's no contact with the outside world.

Panic buying was reported Sunday, with supermarket shelves cleared.

