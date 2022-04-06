Shanghai to let some parents stay with kids that have COVID

Shanghai health officials said Wednesday that they would allow some parents to stay with their children who have been infected with COVID-19, AP reports.

Driving the news: Shanghai's lockdown measures included separating kids who had tested positive from their families, which sparked outrage across China.

The city government initially responded by saying that parents who also tested positive could stay with their children, but received complaints from parents who were not infected, per Reuters.

Details: Health officials said in a news conference that parents can apply to stay with their kids if they have "special needs" and would need to comply with specific rules, as well as sign a document acknowledging the health risks that could arise, AP notes.

The big picture: Shanghai's lockdown has led to food shortages from panic buying, lack of workers and movement restrictions that have frustrated residents, Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian reports.

Liu Min, vice-head of Shanghai's commerce commission, said that officials were attempting to resolve the food shortage, adding that efforts were being made to ship food and other necessary supplies to Shanghai from other Chinese provinces, Reuters writes.

