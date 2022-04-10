Skip to main content
2 hours ago - World

Shanghai discharges thousands of recovered COVID patients amid lockdown

Julia Shapero
Shanghai
Workers in personal protective equipment handle food deliveries for residents during a COVID-19 lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on April 10. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Shanghai discharged more than 11,000 recovered COVID-19 patients Sunday, the AP reports.

Driving the news: Health authorities said the people must be allowed to return home despite the city's strict lockdown, according to the AP.

The big picture: The city of 26 million has been under lockdown since March 28.

  • Authorities said Saturday that they will begin lifting the lockdown in areas with no new cases in the last 14 days after another round of testing, Time reported.
  • Residents have been facing food shortages and disruptions in medical care amid the lockdown.
