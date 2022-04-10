Shanghai discharges thousands of recovered COVID patients amid lockdown
Shanghai discharged more than 11,000 recovered COVID-19 patients Sunday, the AP reports.
Driving the news: Health authorities said the people must be allowed to return home despite the city's strict lockdown, according to the AP.
The big picture: The city of 26 million has been under lockdown since March 28.
- Authorities said Saturday that they will begin lifting the lockdown in areas with no new cases in the last 14 days after another round of testing, Time reported.
- Residents have been facing food shortages and disruptions in medical care amid the lockdown.