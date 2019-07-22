New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Extreme heat roasts East Coast, as cold front moves into Midwest

People try and stay cool in the fountain in Washington Square Park during the start of heat wave across the U.S. on July 19.
People at Washington Square Park in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

People on the East Coast can expect the heat wave that's gripped much of the U.S. this weekend to end Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. But the cold front will bring "strong thunderstorms" and potentially heavy rain that may trigger flash flooding.

The state of play: The cold front was moving in to the Midwest Sunday, as the East Coast sweltered through another day of searing temperatures, with several records broken or tied. The heat and humidity caused more power outages and the cancelation of events Sunday.

The big picture: The heat killed at least 3 people, including former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus, who died on Thursday night after suffering heat stroke. Meanwhile, the cold front that's moving in brought damaging winds and rain to parts of the Midwest.

In New York City, more than 22,000 Con Edison customers in the 5 boroughs and in the northern suburbs were dealing with outages about 7:30 p.m., PIX 11 reported. Most of the issues were in Brooklyn and Queens, Con Ed's outage map shows.

In New Jersey, nearly 200 senior center residents in Voorhees Township were evacuated after the building lost power and air conditioning just after 3 p.m. Sunday, WPVI-TV reports.

  • The Oceanic Bridge over the Navesink River closed for about an hour Saturday after the heat caused its metal to expand, per NJ.com.

In Pennsylvania, 9 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, with 6 transported to hospital for treatment after fighting a house fire in sweltering conditions Saturday, AP reports.

In Boston, the annual Jimmy Fund 5K cancer benefit race and the popular Sunday market in the city’s South End were canceled because of the heat, per AP.

In Delaware, Fort Delaware State Park was closed for the weekend because of the high temperatures, giving the park's Civil War re-enactors some time off, WDEL notes.

In Milwaukee, Tens of thousands of people were without power Sunday after thunderstorms caused 50 power poles and more than 600 trees or branches to come crashing down, AP reports.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

