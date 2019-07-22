Extreme heat roasts East Coast, as cold front moves into Midwest

The big picture: The heat killed at least 3 people, including former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus, who died on Thursday night after suffering heat stroke. Meanwhile, the cold front that's moving in brought damaging winds and rain to parts of the Midwest.

In New York City, more than 22,000 Con Edison customers in the 5 boroughs and in the northern suburbs were dealing with outages about 7:30 p.m., PIX 11 reported. Most of the issues were in Brooklyn and Queens, Con Ed's outage map shows.

In New Jersey, nearly 200 senior center residents in Voorhees Township were evacuated after the building lost power and air conditioning just after 3 p.m. Sunday, WPVI-TV reports.

The Oceanic Bridge over the Navesink River closed for about an hour Saturday after the heat caused its metal to expand, per NJ.com.

In Pennsylvania, 9 firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, with 6 transported to hospital for treatment after fighting a house fire in sweltering conditions Saturday, AP reports.

In Boston, the annual Jimmy Fund 5K cancer benefit race and the popular Sunday market in the city’s South End were canceled because of the heat, per AP.

In Delaware, Fort Delaware State Park was closed for the weekend because of the high temperatures, giving the park's Civil War re-enactors some time off, WDEL notes.

In Milwaukee, Tens of thousands of people were without power Sunday after thunderstorms caused 50 power poles and more than 600 trees or branches to come crashing down, AP reports.

