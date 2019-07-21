Deadly heat wave grips much of the U.S.

The big picture: In Arizona, the Thursday death of an air conditioning technician while working in a homeowner's attic has been attributed to the heat, according to KPNX.

In Maryland, health officials attributed this week's extreme heat to the deaths of a Prince George's County man and a Worcester County woman, per NBC News. Earlier this month, a Baltimore City man and an Anne Arundel County woman died.

In Baltimore, the city logged a heat index of 122 degrees early on Saturday evening. It's one of several locations experiencing a heat index in the triple digits, including cities in the Midwest and East Coast., CBS News notes.

In Michigan, where many headed to the beach to cool off, more than 200,000 homes and businesses mostly in Washtenaw and Livingston counties were without electricity after storms, Michigan Live reports. South Haven Emergency Services said 2 people were rescued from the water, with 1 caught in a rip.

In New York, more than 9,000 customers lost power Saturday afternoon in Far Rockaway, Queens and on Long Island, according to PSEG Long Island.

New York City authorities canceled a Times Square commemoration of the 1969 moon landing and an outdoor festival at which soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician John Legend and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah were due to appear, per AP.

In Washington, D.C., Medical crews were on standby at the National Mall, ready to treat heat-related illnesses at this weekend's outdoor Apollo 11 festival, according to CBS News, which notes D.C. was among several East Coast cities set for high heat and humidity that would make it feel like it's over 100 degrees.

