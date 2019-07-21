New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Stories

In photos: "Dangerous" heat wave grips much of the U.S.

A US flag flies overhead as people enjoy the Astoria Pool on a hot afternoon in the borough of Queens, New York City, on July 20.
Astoria Pool in Queens, New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

An "oppressive and dangerous" heat wave has gripped much of the U.S., with a large number of heat warnings in place this weekend, the National Weather Service says.

Details: The NWS warns temperatures are soaring in many places this weekend into the 90s, but the high humidity makes it feel much hotter. "Very warm overnight temperatures limit recovery from daytime heat," it says. Here are how some people are coping with the extreme weather, in photos.

A child plays in a waterfall at Yards Park in Washington, D.C.
A child plays in a waterfall at Yards Park in Washington, D.C. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
Swimmers at 31st Street Beach in Chicago, Illinois.
Swimmers at 31st Street Beach in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Thomas Eshelman #32 of the Baltimore Orioles pours water on himself at Camden Yards on July 20, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
The Baltimore Orioles' Thomas Eshelman at the game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Will Newton/Getty Images
Heat waves rise from the Washington and Old Dominion Trail as Susan Stone Lee, vacationing from Waco, Texas, walks her dog, Waffles, on Tuesday.
A woman walks her dog in Reston, Virginia. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images.
People visit the beach on July 20, 2019 in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.
People flock to the beach at Ocean Grove, New Jersey. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images
Bathers swim at Wissahickon Valley Park on July 20.
Bathers at Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
Karim Benzema #9 of Real Madrid shoots the ball against Manuel Neuer #1 of Bayern Munich during the first half in the 2019 International Champions Cup at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the 2019 International Champions Cup soccer game, as the temperature climbed into triple figures and the NWS Houston warned of "muggy" conditions.
Ally McDonald (left) pours a drink on Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand after winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at Midland Country Clubin Midland, Michigan, on Saturday.
Ally McDonald pours a drink on Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura after winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan. Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Heat waves