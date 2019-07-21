An "oppressive and dangerous" heat wave has gripped much of the U.S., with a large number of heat warnings in place this weekend, the National Weather Service says.

Details: The NWS warns temperatures are soaring in many places this weekend into the 90s, but the high humidity makes it feel much hotter. "Very warm overnight temperatures limit recovery from daytime heat," it says. Here are how some people are coping with the extreme weather, in photos.