An "oppressive and dangerous" heat wave has gripped much of the U.S., with a large number of heat warnings in place this weekend, the National Weather Service says.
Details: The NWS warns temperatures are soaring in many places this weekend into the 90s, but the high humidity makes it feel much hotter. "Very warm overnight temperatures limit recovery from daytime heat," it says. Here are how some people are coping with the extreme weather, in photos.
A child plays in a waterfall at Yards Park in Washington, D.C. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images Swimmers at 31st Street Beach in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images The Baltimore Orioles' Thomas Eshelman at the game against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Will Newton/Getty Images A woman walks her dog in Reston, Virginia. Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images. People flock to the beach at Ocean Grove, New Jersey. Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images Bathers at Wissahickon Valley Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images Bayern Munich beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the 2019 International Champions Cup soccer game, as the temperature climbed into triple figures and the NWS Houston warned of "muggy" conditions. Ally McDonald pours a drink on Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura after winning the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan. Photo: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images