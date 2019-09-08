U.S. flag-waving Hong Kongers urge Trump to "liberate" city

Thousands of Hong Kong protesters marching to the United States consulate Sunday sang the U.S. national anthem and called on President Trump to "liberate" the Chinese-controlled territory as police looked on, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: This is the latest in a series of weeks-long demonstrations that have plunged the Asian financial hub into the worst crisis for decades. The protests show no sign of abating, despite Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam saying on Wednesday that she was formally withdrawing a bill that would have seen citizens extradited to mainland China — a key demand of protesters.