2 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus infections fell by nearly 13% last week

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New coronavirus infections fell by almost 13% over the past week — a significant improvement.

Why it matters: Things are moving in the right direction again after a brief plateau, and getting the virus under control now will give the U.S. a much better shot at a safe autumn.

By the numbers: The U.S. is now averaging about 37,000 new cases every day. That’s a lot, and we’re not even halfway back to the lower totals we were recording before cases surged this summer. But the U.S. has been recording steady progress since August.

Yes, but: A handful of isolated events, including the Sturgis motorcycle rally and some particularly bad college re-openings, caused that progress to flatline last week.

  • It’s good that we’re back on track, but the pause was a reminder of just how easy it is for the virus to come roaring back when public health measures lapse.

Where it stands: The number of new infections fell last week in 18 states, including the big summer hotspots as well as some of the states that saw the biggest spikes last week.

  • The U.S. averaged roughly 710,000 coronavirus tests per day over the past week, a drop of about 3% from the week before.
  • The fact that the decline in cases was bigger than the decline in tests makes it more likely that cases are actually going down, not just that we're not finding as many.

Details: Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state, compared to the week before. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of one-off quirks in states’ reporting.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
13 hours ago - Health

No more pandemic blue skies

Smoggy air above the San Francisco Bay area on Aug. 22, 2020. Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

After months of cleaner air because of lockdowns, air pollution in many major cities has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels — and in a few cases, exceeded it.

Why it matters: Smoggy skies are a major, if under-recognized, danger to human health and a substantial drag on the economy. If the lockdowns demonstrated what city life could be like with cleaner air, the fact that pollution has rebounded before the global economy has, underscores how difficult it is to stop.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,869,036 — Total deaths: 903,746 — Total recoveries: 18,779,481Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,362,107 — Total deaths: 190,869 — Total recoveries: 2,387,479 — Total tests: 84,558,560Map
  3. Politics: Trump aimed to "play it down" with coronavirus response, new Woodward book says.
  4. Health: Coronavirus tests for kids are limited — How a motorcycle rally became a coronavirus super spreading event.
  5. Business: Consumers increased borrowing in July but are still holding back.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccine.
Jacob Knutson
11 hours ago - Health

Over 513,000 U.S. teens, children have been diagnosed with COVID-19

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

513,415 children and teens in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus from the time the pandemic arrived in the country through Sept. 3, according to a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association.

By the numbers: 70,630 new cases in minors were reported between Aug. 20 and Sept. 3 — a 16% increase over a 2-week period. Children and teens represented 9.8% of all reported cases in the country as of Sept. 3.

