University of Alabama reports 531 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began

The University of Alabama on Monday reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on August 19, according to the school's new coronavirus dashboard.

Why it matters: The outbreak underscores concerns from public health experts that fully in-person classes could cause community spread of the coronavirus within school populations. The total reported on Monday does not include the 311 positive tests that were caught when students first re-entered campus.

The school has implemented protocols calling for mask wearing, social distancing and limiting large crowd sizes.

The University of Alabama coronavirus dashboard notes that "[t]he cumulative figure includes positive tests on UA System campuses identified through sentinel testing, point of care testing in campus health centers, and self-reported tests from private providers."

The school's coronavirus isolation space was 19.78% filled as of Monday.

Between the lines: The announcement on Monday came just hours after the city of Tuscaloosa, where the university is located, announced that it would be closing bars for two weeks and that restaurant bar service must end.

The big picture: A number of universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame, have been forced to revert to remote classes after large off-campus gatherings caused a spike in infections.

