University of Alabama reports 531 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began

Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The University of Alabama on Monday reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on August 19, according to the school's new coronavirus dashboard.

Why it matters: The outbreak underscores concerns from public health experts that fully in-person classes could cause community spread of the coronavirus within school populations. The total reported on Monday does not include the 311 positive tests that were caught when students first re-entered campus.

  • The school has implemented protocols calling for mask wearing, social distancing and limiting large crowd sizes.
  • The University of Alabama coronavirus dashboard notes that "[t]he cumulative figure includes positive tests on UA System campuses identified through sentinel testing, point of care testing in campus health centers, and self-reported tests from private providers."
  • The school's coronavirus isolation space was 19.78% filled as of Monday.

Between the lines: The announcement on Monday came just hours after the city of Tuscaloosa, where the university is located, announced that it would be closing bars for two weeks and that restaurant bar service must end.

The big picture: A number of universities, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Notre Dame, have been forced to revert to remote classes after large off-campus gatherings caused a spike in infections.

Marisa Fernandez
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Student media sounds alarm on unsafe university reopenings

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

College media outlets are calling out their universities for failing to address the potentially-devastating communal spread of COVID-19 in their college towns.

Why it matters: With local newspapers in decline, campus papers have increasingly become the default for how students and community members get their news.

Updated 16 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A Florida judge struck down an emergency order from the Florida Department of Education that would have required all schools to reopen for in-person learning this month.

By the numbers: Over 177,100 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 5.7 million have tested positive for the virus in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. Nearly 2 million have recovered.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 23,690,270 — Total deaths: 814,135— Total recoveries: 15,380,619Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. ET: 5,743,646 — Total deaths: 177,336 — Total recoveries: 2,020,774 — Total tests: 72,889,910Map.
  3. Politics: Sen. Tim Scott: "Mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine"
  4. Health: What it's like to give convalescent plasma.
  5. Business: What tech is (and isn't) selling during the coronavirus pandemic.
  6. Education: University of Alabama reports 531 COVID-19 cases since in-person classes began.
