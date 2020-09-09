1 hour ago - Health

The coronavirus and a $12 billion motorcycle rally

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus outbreak tied to the annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, S.D., ended up generating more than $12 billion in public health costs, according to a new discussion paper.

Why it matters: The analysis puts a point on just how bad these superspreader events can be — and the difficulty of preventing them solely with voluntary policies.

Background: The annual rally was held this year over 10 days in August, and included a Smash Mouth concert. The nearly 500,000 attendees came from all over the country, and social distancing and mask-wearing were mostly optional.

  • The visitors then left the city — which has a population of about 7,000 — and returned home, often taking the virus with them.

By the numbers: The rally led to 266,796 additional cases, or 19% of the new cases in the U.S. between Aug. 2 and Sept. 2., the paper found.

  • The event led to a 35% increase in cases in South Dakota. In counties that are home to the highest number of rally attendees, cases rose by 10.7% compared to counties without any attendees.
  • If each coronavirus case costs $46,000, that's an additional $12.2 billion added on to the pandemic's price tag.
  • "This is enough to have paid each of the estimated 462,182 rally attendees $26,553.64 not to attend," the authors write.

The other side: "Overall, I think the 'Sturgis Effect' that the authors document is in large part just a Midwest surge that took place during this time period. There is likely still a small Sturgis Effect...but the results are likely biased upward," tweeted Devin Pope, a professor at the University of Chicago.

The big picture: Given the state of contact tracing in the U.S. (bad), we'll never know how many coronavirus cases were actually tied to the Sturgis rally.

  • But it's a reminder that it takes collective action to contain the virus: As Sturgis revelers head back home, this South Dakota-centered outbreak has the potential to infect people who never went anywhere near Sturgis and thought they were doing everything right.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 8, 2020 - World

Spain sets coronavirus record as U.K. and France also see surges

A woman with her dog in Pamplona, Spain, during a protest Sunday against the Spanish government's actions during the pandemic. Photo: Elsa A Bravo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain on Monday surpassed 500,000, after the country confirmed some 26,000 new infections over the weekend — and the U.K. and France are also reporting surges.

Why it matters: Spain is the first country in Western Europe to surpass half a million COVID-19 cases. There is growing concern that Europe is experiencing a second wave of infections, with cases surging over the summer.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 27,583,796 — Total deaths: 897,671— Total recoveries: 18,539,511Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,328,051 — Total deaths: 189,689 — Total recoveries: 2,359,111 — Total tests: 83,964,567Map
  3. Politics: Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccinePelosi, Schumer say Senate GOP's skinny coronavirus bill "is headed nowhere."
  4. Health: AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine study paused amid suspected adverse reaction Telemedicine racial disparity has shrunk, but big gaps persist.
  5. Education: America's great virtual-learning experiment faces glitches nationwide — OECD projects U.S. economy could lose $15.3 trillion over next century due to school closures.
  6. Tech: Why the tech industry's biggest, richest companies couldn't save us.
Rashaan Ayesh
12 hours ago - Health

England to limit social gatherings to 6 as coronavirus cases surge

Photo: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Group gatherings larger than six people will be banned in England as the country struggles with a rising number of coronavirus cases, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: England's deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam said this week that citizens had "relaxed too much" over the summer, warning of "a bumpy ride over the next few months" unless people started taking the virus seriously again.

