U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1

Frontline worker receiving a free haircut in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The U.S. on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest total since May 1, CNBC reports, citing Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: It's a sign that the outbreak isn't slowing down nationwide, even as the number of new cases in original hotspots like New York continues to drop. States like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona are reporting a surge of infections as they move to fully reopen parts of the economy and return to normal life.

Between the lines: President Trump claimed at a rally on Saturday that he told officials to slow down testing, blaming an increase in capacity for the growth in new cases. While his campaign later said he was joking, Trump also called testing "overrated" in an interview with the Wall Street Journal earlier in the week.

  • The significant spike in cases in several states isn't solely attributable to more testing.
  • And Arizona, Texas, North Carolina and Alabama have also hit record hospitalizations in the last few days — a metric that isn't skewed by increased testing.

By the numbers: As of Sunday morning, the U.S. had reported 2.25 million total cases of the coronavirus and more than 119,000 deaths.

The bottom line: "I don't like to talk about a second wave right now, because we haven't gotten out of our first wave," Anthony Fauci recently told The Daily Beast.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand reported on Sunday two new novel coronavirus cases related to travelers in quarantine facilities. The Ministry of Health stressed that all five cases in the country involve travelers returning from overseas and there remains no community spread.

Zoom in: The border remains closed to all but New Zealand permanent residents and citizens. The rule has prevented an estimated 10,000 migrant workers and relatives of NZ residents and citizens from entering the country, the Washington Post notes.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Face masks were handed out upon entry to President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, but wearing them was not enforced.

Zoom in: Physical distancing markers were used at rally entrances, but social distancing was not required for attendees inside the event. Temperature checks were given for those entering the rally.

Trump says he asked officials to slow coronavirus testing down

President Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the BOK Center, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump told the crowd at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday that he asked officials to "slow the testing down" for the novel coronavirus.

Details: This is the first time Trump has made such remarks, and the campaign for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a statement calling Trump's comments "outrageous" and "appalling." White House officials told reporters that Trump was joking, Axios' Hans Nichols notes.

