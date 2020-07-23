U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

South Korea went into recession Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic caused exports to plunge, per Bloomberg. The economy contracted 2.9% in the April-June period following a fall of 1.3% in the first quarter — the worst economic performance in two decades.

Of note: Australia reported on Thursday its budget has hit a A$86 billion ($61.5 billion) deficit. It's the country's biggest deficit since World War II, and the government warned that number would grow to $184 billion in the next financial year.