U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

Nurse Maritza Perez gives a COVID-19 test in Anaheim, California, in July 9. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The number of U.S. coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data illustrates.
Why it matters: President Trump is pushing to reopen schools and return the U.S. economy to pre-pandemic normalcy. But infection numbers are rising and coronavirus hospitalizations have surged nationwide, adding to the pressure of a health care system that's been under immense strain for months. More than 143,000 Americans have died to date from COVID-19.
