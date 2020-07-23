32 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus cases surpass 4 million

Nurse Maritza Perez gives a COVID-19 test in Anaheim, California, in July 9. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data illustrates.

Why it matters: President Trump is pushing to reopen schools and return the U.S. economy to pre-pandemic normalcy. But infection numbers are rising and coronavirus hospitalizations have surged nationwide, adding to the pressure of a health care system that's been under immense strain for months. More than 143,000 Americans have died to date from COVID-19.

Go deeper: In photos: Life in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of U.S. coronavirus cases exceeded 4 million on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: After weeks of explosive growth, the number of new infections in the U.S. continues to climb — but not as fast as it has been.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea went into recession Thursday after the coronavirus pandemic caused exports to plunge, per Bloomberg. The economy contracted 2.9% in the April-June period following a fall of 1.3% in the first quarter — the worst economic performance in two decades.

Of note: Australia reported on Thursday its budget has hit a A$86 billion ($61.5 billion) deficit. It's the country's biggest deficit since World War II, and the government warned that number would grow to $184 billion in the next financial year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

OIG to review "use of force" against protesters in Portland and D.C.

Federal officers fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the demonstrators in Portland, Ore., on July 21. Photo: John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said Thursday his office will launch an investigation into federal agents' "use of force" in Portland and the clearing of peaceful protestors in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., including the use of chemical agents.

Why it matters: Demonstrations in Portland against police use of force have continued in the city for more than 50 days. President Trump has threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow