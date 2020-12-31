Get the latest market trends in your inbox

19.5 million Americans remain on unemployment at end of 2020

Food distribution event on Dec. 12 in Orlando. Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

787,000 Americans filed for initial jobless claims last week, a decline of 19,000 from the previous week and 41,000 fewer unemployment claims than economists had projected, according to Labor Department data.

Why it matters: It's the lowest weekly figure this month, but the overall level of economic pain experienced across the U.S. during the holiday season remains astonishingly high. Over 19.5 million Americans are claiming benefits across all unemployment programs to close out the year.

Flashback: Approximately 220,000 people filed for initial jobless claims at this time last year.

Driving the news: President Trump signed the $900 billion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress. Despite his decision to delay signing the bill over last-minute objections, the Labor Department said this week that it does not expect people claiming certain federal unemployment benefits to experience a lapse in payments.

  • President Trump and Democrats in Congress have pushed the Senate to approve a standalone bill that would boost stimulus checks in the package from $600 to $2,000 per person.
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged Wednesday that he does not see a "realistic path to quickly pass" the House-approved measure, saying on the Senate floor: "The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends that don't need the help."

Jacob Knutson
Dec 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Labor Department: Unemployment benefits won't lapse despite delay

People in line outside a food pantry in Brooklyn, New York, in November 2020. Photo: Xinhua/Michael Nagle/Wang Ying via Getty Images

The Department of Labor said Tuesday that it does not expect people claiming certain federal unemployment benefits to experience a lapse in payments, despite President Trump's delay in signing the program extensions into law, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: It was previously expected that because Trump signed the legislation the day after benefits expired, the estimated 14 million people collecting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits would miss a week of payments.

Ursula Perano
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Wednesday he does not see a "realistic path to quickly pass" a House-approved standalone measure for $2,000 stimulus checks, despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Why it matters: The move effectively kills any pathway to pass the bill before the end of the the 116th Congress.

Axios
Updated Dec 29, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump slams McConnell for blocking vote on $2,000 stimulus checks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) request to hold a vote on a House standalone measure that would boost the size of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Why it matters: President Trump has demanded that the payments be increased, creating a rift between him and Senate GOP leadership ahead of a crucial runoff election in Georgia that will determine control of the chamber. He tweeted on Tuesday afternoon: "Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. "

