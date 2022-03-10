Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ukrainian athletes and officials on Thursday called for peace during a protest at the athletes village of the Winter Paralympic Games in China.

Driving the news: Several international sports organizations, including the International Paralympic Committee have boycotted Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were banned from competing at this year's Games.

Details: The group of Ukrainian athletes held up a fist in a video with a "Peace for All" sign behind them at the athletes village.

The demonstration was led by Valerii Sushkevych, the Ukraine Paralympic committee president, the New York Times reports. Coaches, staff and all 20 athletes were present.

"The demonstration was an unusual departure for the Paralympics, which attempts to invoke neutrality and not weigh in specifically on international politics," the Times notes.

What they're saying: "Some of [these athletes don't] have the possibility to come back. Their flats, their private houses are already destroyed," Andriy Nesterenko, the head coach of the delegation, said at the demonstration on Thursday, per NYT.

"We kindly ask the people all over the world, we need your support immediately. We need your support today, not later,” Nesterenko added, per NYT.

The big picture: Ukraine is currently second in the medal count with 19 medals, including 6 golds at this year's Games.

Go deeper: "Strong spirit": Ukrainian athletes show resolve after Russian invasion