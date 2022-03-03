Russia and Belarus athletes banned from Paralympics after backlash

The International Paralympic Committee announced Thursday it will refuse athlete entries from Russia and Belarus for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: "This means that Para athletes from these respective countries will no longer be allowed to participate in the Games," which begin this Friday, per a statement from the IPC — marking a reversal of its announcement one day earlier.

Flashback: The IPC said on Wednesday that athletes from Russia and Belarus could compete at the Beijing Paralympics, but not as representatives of their countries. Instead, they were to compete under the neutral Paralympic flag.

Several national governing bodies had called for a complete ban on international sporting participation for Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials before the Beijing Paralympics, including the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee.

What they're saying: "At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix. However, by no fault of its own the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event," said Paralympics governing body's president Andrew Parsons in a statement.

Parsons added that the IPC was "looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement" when it decided that Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) and Belarusian Paralympic Committee (BPC) athletes could take part in Beijing.

"However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games," he continued.

The bottom line: "In the last 12 hours an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful," Parsons said.

"They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete," he continued.

"Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable," said Parsons, noting the IPC's duty was to ensure fair play, that "violence is banned, the health risk of the athletes is managed and fundamental ethical principles are upheld."

