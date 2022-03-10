Skip to main content
"Strong spirit": Ukrainian athletes show resolve after Russian invasion

Ukraine's Paralympic Team holds up a "Peace For All" banner in the athletes' village. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ukrainian athletes around the world are showing the strength of their resolve in the face of unimaginable horrors.

  • Dayana Yastremska: The 21-year-old tennis player finished runner-up at the Lyon Open one week after fleeing Ukraine, and will donate her winnings to the Ukrainian foundation. "I want to say thanks to every [Ukrainian] for showing that we have a really strong spirit," she said.
  • Athletes-turned-soldiers: A number of current and former athletes have taken up arms to defend their country. Marathoner Mykola Nyzhnyk traveled 5,000 miles from training in Kenya to join the fight. 19-year-old biathlete Yevhen Maylshev was killed in combat last week.
  • Elina Svitolina: The tennis star trounced Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the Monterrey Open while donning yellow and blue. She said she was "on a mission for my country" and donated her prize money to the Ukrainian army.

The bottom line: "We are fighting ... not only in Ukraine but here on the sporting stage," said vision-impaired biathlete gold medalist Vitalii Lukianenko. "We want ... your help to stop this war."

