39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Ukrainian ambassador to visit Capitol Hill

Andrew Solender
Ukraine's ambassador to the United States is seen during a news conference.
Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova speaks Saturday during a news conference in Washington. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, plans to speak to senators at the Capitol on Monday evening, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The visit comes as Russia's invasion grinds into its fifth day, and as lawmakers return from recess. They will begin hammering out the details of a potential multi-billion dollar aid package to Ukraine.

The details: Markarova is being hosted by Sens. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio), co-chairs of the Senate Ukraine Caucus, according to a source with knowledge of the meeting.

  • More than a dozen senators from both parties are expected to attend the 6pm ET meeting, the source said.
  • Portman's office confirmed the plans to Axios.

What's next: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Monday morning she "will have to see what the need is," in terms of aid to Ukraine, before committing to a number.

  • "Whatever it is, we will support it," she added. "We'll see what the president sends down."
  • Asked whether a vote could happen this week, Pelosi said, "Can't vote on it until we have a number. We'll see what the president has to say tomorrow night," during his State of the Union address.
