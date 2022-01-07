Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union on March 1

Sign up for our daily briefing
Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.
Why it matters: The invitation comes as Biden tries to shepherd several major pieces of legislation through Congress this year, including a multitrillion dollar social spending package and a comprehensive election reform bill.
- Biden already managed to pass trillions in infrastructure spending and coronavirus relief last year.
- He still hopes to rack up more legislative wins this year even as the midterms threaten to stall his agenda.
What they're saying: "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden inviting him to give the speech.
- Pelosi cited the coronavirus relief and infrastructure bills as examples of Biden's accomplishments, expressing hope that his social spending package will pass "soon."
The big picture: This would be the first time a president has delivered a State of the Union address, or the historical equivalent of one, in March, according to the U.S. House historian.
- Most modern addresses have taken place in January or February.
- The late date gives Congress more time to work on Biden's agenda before he delivers his speech.
What we're watching: Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress last year was heavily restricted due to coronavirus, with only around 200 people allowed in the chamber. It's not clear whether those or similar restrictions will be in place this year.
- The speech is nearly two months away, but the Capitol's attending physician earlier this week warned offices of a sharp spike in positive cases due to the Omicron variant.