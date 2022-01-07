Sign up for our daily briefing

Pelosi invites Biden to give State of the Union on March 1

Andrew Solender

Biden speaks during a joint session of Congress on April 28, 2021. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday invited President Biden to deliver his State of the Union address to Congress on March 1.

Why it matters: The invitation comes as Biden tries to shepherd several major pieces of legislation through Congress this year, including a multitrillion dollar social spending package and a comprehensive election reform bill.

What they're saying: "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which have guided America out of crisis and into an era of great progress," Pelosi wrote in a letter to Biden inviting him to give the speech.

  • Pelosi cited the coronavirus relief and infrastructure bills as examples of Biden's accomplishments, expressing hope that his social spending package will pass "soon."

The big picture: This would be the first time a president has delivered a State of the Union address, or the historical equivalent of one, in March, according to the U.S. House historian.

  • Most modern addresses have taken place in January or February.
  • The late date gives Congress more time to work on Biden's agenda before he delivers his speech.

What we're watching: Biden's speech to a joint session of Congress last year was heavily restricted due to coronavirus, with only around 200 people allowed in the chamber. It's not clear whether those or similar restrictions will be in place this year.

  • The speech is nearly two months away, but the Capitol's attending physician earlier this week warned offices of a sharp spike in positive cases due to the Omicron variant.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: Jan 6. was "as if somebody in the White House dropped a bomb on Congress"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was “as if somebody in the White House dropped a bomb” on Congress, according to excerpts of an NBC interview that will air later Thursday.

Why it matters: Pelosi has been unsparing in her criticism of former President Trump, indicating last month that she blamed him for the Capitol insurrection and saying she would "never forgive" him.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret TalevGlen Johnson
Updated 18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's fiery 2024 preview

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris speak with reporters after their speeches Thursday. Photo: Ken Cedeno/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden says holding former President Trump accountable for the Jan. 6 attack is about confronting the truth so America can move on.

  • "I’m crystal clear about the threats America faces," he said at the Capitol today in a fiery speech on the anniversary of the riot. "But I also know that our darkest days can lead to light and hope."

Between the lines: Biden also previewed themes for 2024 — especially if there's a Biden-Trump rematch.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
Jan 6, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump calls Biden's Jan. 6 speech "a distraction"

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Thursday responded to President Biden's speech on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, calling it "a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed."

Driving the news: Biden today squarely blamed the former president for the Capitol siege, saying Trump "created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election" in an effort to "rewrite history" and added that Trump "rallied the mob to attack" the Capitol.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

