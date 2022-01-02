Sign up for our daily briefing

Senate Dems, Biden resume Manchin chase to salvage BBB

Alayna Treene

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate Democratic Caucus sees salvaging the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package as key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms, especially as President Biden’s popularity sags in the polls.

Why it matters: The White House isn't the only one still courting Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) or his all-important vote.

What we’re hearing: Democratic leaders are largely in the same place with the BBB talks as they were before breaking for their holiday recess.

  • “People have had time to cool off; Manchin’s had time to cool off,” a senior Senate Democratic aide told Axios. “We’ll have to see now what becomes possible.”

What to watch: All eyes are on Monday night’s Senate leadership meeting, which Manchin will attend, and Tuesday’s weekly caucus lunch.

  • The lunch will be the first time all Senate Democrats are together in one room since Manchin made his opposition to the bill public last month.
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will use the occasion as the marker for whether to hold a vote to proceed on BBB or hold off to try to negotiate more, Senate leadership aides tell Axios.

Schumer still plans to hold a vote on the mammoth package this month.

  • If he pushes for this week, that would be “a bad sign,” one aide said.
  • A snap-vote would indicate Democratic leaders expect the package to fail but want to give members an opportunity to vote for it.
  • That also would force Manchin to go on record voting against it.

Schumer's also planning to put a voting rights package — pushed by Manchin and backed by his fellow Democrats — on the floor this month.

  • The measure will fail to get the 10 GOP votes needed to break the filibuster, and then Senate Democrats will move to reform Senate rules, which could make it easier to pass their voting rights bill.

Also this week: The one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is Thursday.

  • While the House won't be in session this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid out in a "Dear Colleague" letter a series of events leaders have planned to commemorate the anniversary.
  • Schumer’s office says he will plan to engage in those events and is not planning separate engagements.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Americans increasingly justifying political violence

Photo: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

About 1 in 3 Americans believe that "violence against the government can at times be justified," a year out from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland out Saturday found.

Why it matters: It's the largest share of respondents to hold that view in similar polls in the last two decades, according to the Post, which said the findings "offer a window into the country’s psyche at a tumultuous period in American history."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: CDC considering COVID test requirement as part of isolation recommendation — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: FAA warns travelers of additional canceled flights amid Omicron surge — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Marjorie Taylor Greene's Twitter account permanently suspended for COVID misinformation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene at the U.S. Capitol in June. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Twitter permanently suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account on Sunday, for "repeated violations" of the platform's COVID misinformation policy.

Why it matters: The Georgia Republican is an outspoken critic of coronavirus-related mitigation measures and has posted a slew of false and misleading tweets concerning the virus throughout the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow