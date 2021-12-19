Sign up for our daily briefing

Manchin tanks Biden’s $1.75 trillion BBB plan

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Joe Manchin will not support the president's Build Back Better legislation, he told Fox News on Sunday, all but guaranteeing the end of the $1.75 trillion spending package that is the center piece of the Biden agenda.

The big picture: “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation,” the West Virginia Democrat said.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.

Go deeper

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP maps Biden probes, prelude to 2024 culture war

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks during his weekly news conference Dec. 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Republicans have begun mapping aggressive probes of the Biden administration if they win back the majority — including inquiries into the origins of COVID, a leak of IRS data about billionaires, and accusations the NSA spied on Tucker Carlson. 

Why it matters: The plans, obtained exclusively by Axios, show House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy would make muscular use of majority powers for the last two years of President Biden's term if, as expected, the GOP wins the majority in next year's midterms. 

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

"Make it stop": Flight attendants urge feds to help

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Mandatory self-defense training, an industrywide "no-fly list" for disruptive passengers, and the end of to-go cups for alcohol are the changes airline crews want so they can stop being afraid to go to work.

Why it matters: Flying has become so dangerous for crew members, due to attacks by violent passengers, that airline unions are asking for government help in bringing civility back to the skies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Companies give up on return-to-work

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In the 22 months since U.S. companies sent their workers home, they've collected droves of poll data, paid workplace consultants billions of dollars, and drafted plan after plan — but they still don't know much more about post-pandemic work than they did in March 2020.

Driving the news: The latest factor to foil every return-to-work plan is the arrival of the Omicron COVID variant.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow