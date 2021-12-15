Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Biden and Manchin deadlocked on length of BBB programs

Reporters trail Sen. Joe Manchin after the weekly Democrats caucus luncheon at the Capitol on Tuesday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are locked in a disagreement over how long programs in the Build Back Better agenda should be funded, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: The impasse all but guarantees the Senate will delay a vote on the $1.75 trillion spending package until next year. It's also an indication Biden is willing to hold out for a bigger deal, as opposed to a faster one.

  • The president told the senator during a phone call Monday he didn’t want to budge from his plan to fund some of his programs for one year, and others for 10 years.
  • Manchin was equally clear: Before negotiating which individual programs should survive, he wants to agree to a common denominator for their funding term.
  • Biden wants to focus on the numerator — the top-line cost of each program —regardless of how long it endures.

Shorter durations mean more programs can be started or funded under a given price tag.

But, but, but: Projecting the cost of those programs over the same span — 10 years is a typical government projection — allows an apples-to-apples comparison of their true cost.

  • It also has the politically unpalatable effect of raising the overall price tag.
  • Manchin's insistence on using the same time horizons shows just how far the two sides have to travel to achieve a deal.
  • His office declined to comment on the specifics of his conversation with Biden.
  • A White House official said: "The president and Sen. Manchin deal with each other in good faith, and their calls have been constructive and friendly."

Between the lines: As he negotiates over the size and scope of Biden’s social spending bill, Manchin insists he’s not trying to bend his party to meet his priorities.

  • He says he simply wants to be clear about his own position.
  • “I don’t think I am asking anyone to move,” he told CNN’s Manu Raju, during a walking interview to his waiting SUV. “I want people to understand where I am.”
  • Asked if Biden is moving closer to him on the spending package, Manchin said: “I wouldn’t say that.”
  • Manchin and Biden briefly spoke today as well.

Go deeper: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer continues to insist a deal can be achieved by Christmas, but senators are growing openly skeptical about his ambition timeline, Punch Bowl News reported.

  • “The president's been speaking with Sen. Manchin, and I look forward to hearing about further progress,” Schumer told reporters.

Be smart: There's risk for the White House in letting the negotiations drag into 2022 — a midterm election year.

  • Manchin continues to raise alarms about inflation and the effects of trillions of dollars of additional government spending on prices.
  • His concerns have been validated by Consumer Price Index readings, with Friday's report putting the current inflation rate at 6.8%.
  • The next CPI release is on Jan. 12, which may be more of a deadline for reaching agreement on the spending bill than Christmas Day.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
Dec 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Manchin seeks child tax credit "we can afford"

Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters Monday. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is telling colleagues the expanded child tax credit is both the most underpriced item — and biggest inflation-driver — in President Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: While Manchin’s concern over the CTC could trigger elimination of a program Democrats believe is crucial to address child poverty, it’s also an indication he's engaging with the White House about how to reduce the plan's price tag to a level he can support.

Sophia Cai
Dec 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democratic candidates focus on filibuster

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Democratic Senate candidates across the board are campaigning on a message to reform the filibuster as they seek to increase their party's majority next year.

Why it matters: Candidates have traditionally run by telling voters what policies they'll enact in office. Now, they're highlighting the tool they want to use to pass such things as voting rights legislation, a minimum wage increase and abortion access safeguards.

Zachary Basu
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House unanimously passes Uyghur forced labor bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, center, speaks to Rep. Jim McGovern. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The House on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to pass a bill that would ban all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang unless the U.S. government determines that the products were not made with forced labor.

Driving the news: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement earlier on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

